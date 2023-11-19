Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Wants Scene With Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More

If Imani Vallani gets her way, she'll be appearing on-screen with the likes of Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire before too long at all. In a special episode of ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, the Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star revealed she has high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.

"First of all, the budget for that film has to be insane," Vellani jokes. "I want to say someone from Bryan Singer's X-Men, but like, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine because I feel like that started a lot of my love for Marvel. I think I watched X-Men probably before I watched any Avengers film, but I was three or however years old, so that'd be one. And then Tobey McGuire's Spider-Man, oh my God or Topher Grace, imagine!"

She adds, "Anyone from that Raimi universe, I would love [to act with.] I grew up with those movies. That'd be amazing."

Little is known about Secret Wars, and it will likely be shrouded in mystery for quite some time as its predecessor, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, is undergoing a massive creative overhaul. Still, Marvel's Mary Livanos told us the Vellani-starring The Marvels will have a lot to do with the setup of the sixth Avengers flick.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," Livanos recapped earlier this fall. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

In The Marvels, (now in theaters), Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels also sees the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.