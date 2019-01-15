Marvel Teases Major X-Men Announcement

It seems Marvel has a big X-Men announcement in the works.

Yesterday, Marvel Comics tweeted out an image of a character wearing a helmet with an x-shaped visor. The tweet reads, “X marks the spot.”

Take a look below:

The sketch is dated for May 5, 1992. The linework looks like it may belong to Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool, Cable, Domino, and X-Force, who was a superstar of Marvel’s X-Men line in the early 1990s.

The identity of the mysterious, helmeted character remains unknown, but the tease may have to do with the 2019 X-Men event that Liefeld teased he was working on last year.

“I have a new project, 2019, it’s a huge X-Men crossover…It’s awesome…Marvel called me up last Thanksgiving and said, ‘We want you to do a big story.’ I said well, let’s see if they’ll go for this, and I tried to do something no one has done before,” Liefeld explained during a convention panel in September. “So I gave them this pretty aggressive proposal for an event and I can’t say what it is, I can’t say what it involves, got a lot of new stuff.”

At the same time, Liefeld said that Marvel is renewing its focus on its X-Men comics in anticipation of Disney’s buyout of 20th Century Fox, which holds the franchise’s film and television rights.

“Here’s the deal. Since the X-Men movies came out and Disney didn’t have them, I don’t know if you’ve ever paid attention, but Marvel kind of turned the volume down on the X-Men for almost 20 years,” Liefeld said. “Now that they have them more, what was told to me was, ‘Oh yeah. Our budgets on the X-Men books are back up to what they used to be because now we own them all.’”

Liefeld has been providing Marvel with variant covers for the past several years. He also returned to Deadpool for the graphic novel Deadpool: Bad Blood. He’s now working on the sequel, Deadpool: Badder Blood, which will also feature Cable and Wolverine.

“Have I mentioned that I’m hard at work on Deadpool: Bad Blood vol. 2, BADDER BLOOD!!?” Liefeld teased on Instagram previously. “Your response to Bad Blood has been overwhelming and we, Chad [Bowers], Chris [Sims], Rom [Fajardo Jr.] and myself are back at it on the sequel! 2018 can’t get here fast enough as Deadpool’s past and present continue to collide and the adventure continues.”

Are you excited for Marvel’s X-Men announcement? Let us know in the comments!