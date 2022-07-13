Marvel Gives the Winner of the X-Men Fan Vote a New Costume

While Marvel introduced its new X-Men team in the pages of X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, the oversized one-shot also revealed the winner of the fan vote to select the team's final member. Written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Kris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, and C.F. Villa, the special Hellfire Gala event included setup for the upcoming Avengers/X-Men/Eternals crossover, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, and featured the return of the X-Men's former ally/now nemesis, Moira MacTaggert. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 concluded with Emma Frost debuting Krakoa's new X-Men, and one will have a new costume.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

The winner of the second annual X-Men Vote was former Avenger and New Warrior, Firestar. She's mostly stayed out of mutant affairs over the years, only serving on a team during Jason Aaron's tenure on Amazing X-Men. Also joining the roster alongside remaining members Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Synch will be Iceman, Havok, Forge, and Magik. This team makes their official debut in X-Men #13, a tie-in to Judgment Day from Gerry Duggan and C.F. Villa (Black Cat), with the latter joining as the new rotating artist alongside Joshua Cassara (X-Force).

"Firestar didn't see the X-Men coming but I'm thrilled that she's here because commencing with X-Men: Hellfire Gala # 1 and moving on, her story is exactly what the X-Men will need this year," Duggan said about Firestar's victory. "If your favorite didn't win -- don't despair. Every character mentioned is a page from the handbook on the way up. Hope you enjoy year two. Viva Krakoa!"

Marvel released new covers and artwork for X-Men #13 featuring a special design variant showing off Firestar's new costume by artist Pepe Larraz, and the first of Russell Dauterman's new trading card variant covers that will highlight the team's new members.

You can check out the solicitation, covers, and interior art for X-Men #13 below. The issue goes on sale August 17th.

X-MEN #13

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by C.F. VILLA

Colors by MATT MILLA

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Design Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Trading Card Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 8/17

THE INHERITORS OF THE EARTH?

The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes – the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.