Marvel’s X-Men: Havok Burns a Man’s Face in Hellions

Marvel Comics has released a preview of Hellions #1 by Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia, the latest series to spin out of the X-Men‘s new Dawn of X status quo. The series sees Alex Summers, aka Havok taking over what looks like one of the strangest X-Men squads ever. His team is made up of Psylocke, Orphanmaker, Nanny, Wildchild, Scalphunter, Empath, and Mister Sinister. What would possess Havok to put together such a motley crew of mutants? The new preview suggests Havok may not be in his right mind. It shows Havok and a group of other X-Men involved in a scuffle with the Hellfire Cult. Havok seems to lose his cool.

After being struck with a rocket, Havok starts cackling. He grabs one fo the cultists and starts burning the human’s flesh with his energy powers. You know things are weird when Wolverine is the one having to pull someone back from being too aggressive. Even stranger is that, once he’s pulled off of the human, Havok doesn’t seem to remember his aggressive actions at all.

Keep reading to see the preview for yourself. Hellions #1 from Marvel Comics goes on sale in comic shops and digital storefronts on March 25th.

Hellions #1 Cover

Hellions #1 Preview Page 1

Hellions #1 Preview Page 2

Hellions #1 Preview Page 3

Hellions #1 Preview Page 4

Hellions #1 Solicitation

Hellions #1

JAN200820

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

BAD IS THE NEW GOOD!

When Krakoa opened their doors to all mutants and forgave all past crimes, they might have known they’d have to accept some of their worst foes into the fold… but they didn’t plan for what to do with them. Not to worry-Mister Sinister knows what to do with the troublemakers. Meet his new Hellions: Scalphunter, Wild Child, Empath, Nanny, Orphanmaker, Psylocke…and Havok?! Under Sinister’s direction, they are sure to become productive members of mutant society. Writer Zeb Wells (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, NEW MUTANTS) and artist Stephen Segovia (WOLVERINE: MANIFEST DESTINY, SUPERIOR CARNAGE) bring you the team you’re going to hate to love!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99

While Havok is losing his cool, his brother Cyclops is showing why he’s the best there is at what he does.

