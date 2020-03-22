Marvel's X-Men: Cyclops Can Fire Optic Blasts Through the Blackbird Now

Marvel Comics has released a new preview for X-Men/Fantastic Four #3, the next installment of the crossover between Marvel's First Family and the Dawn of X era mutants. In the previous issue, the Fantastic Four infiltrated the mutants-only island of Krakoa. The X-Men found them out and now the Fantastic Four are trying to make their escape. A group of X-Men pursues in the Blackbird. As they get closer, they need to knock the Fantastic Four's aircraft out of the sky. In order to accomplish that without accidentally hurting someone, they call upon Cyclops. As Scott Summers says — borrowing a line from Wolverine — he's the best there is at what he does, and what he does is precise.

Cyclops' optic blasts integrate seamlessly with the X-Men's jet. He puts a special helmet and is soon blasting away at the Fantastic Four, destroying their shuttle and forcing them to make a hasty landing on a nearby island. It looks like things are only going to get more chaotic from there.

Keep reading to see the full preview from X-Men/Fantastic Four #3. The issue goes on sale in comic shops and via digital comics storefronts on March 25th.