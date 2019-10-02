Marvel Reveals the X-Men’s New Leaders

In House of X, writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Pepe Larraz have been chronicling the most important month in mutant history. With a message delivered worldwide to the minds of every human and mutant on Earth, declaring the nation-state of Krakoa as the sovereign homeland of every mutant.

From there, Xavier and sought recognition from the United Nations. Now, the nation-state is legitimized, but how do mutants run a nation?

Videos by ComicBook.com

House of X #6, the final issue of the series, gives us an answer. The issue reveals the Quiet Council of Krakoa and the Great Captains, the governmental bodies tasked with making decisions on the rule of law in Krakoa.

The main council is split into four courts, plus a couple of additional representatives. Some of the chosen councilmembers are obvious, while others are surprising. Keep reading to see learn who all of them are.

House of X #6 is on sale now.

1. Professor X

The first court is Autumn, which is made up of leaders representing mutant ideologies that were. The first is Professor X, who had his dream of mutant and human coexistence. Now seeing that dream as a lie, he built Krakoa as a haven for mutants.

Professor X is a telepath. He has taken to wearing Cerebro, a helmet that enhances his natural powers, at all times.

2. Magneto

Xavier’s friend and formerly his greatest rival, Magneto has promised to set aside his differences once and for all to make the dream of Krakoa a lasting reality.

Magneto is an omega level mutant with the power to control the forces of magnetism. He formerly led the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, the Acolytes, and ruled the mutant nation of Genosha.

3. Apocalypse

Apocalypse is believed to be the world’s first mutant. He once saved Krakoa from destruction by sacrificing his own first four horsemen. Apocalypse has long held to a belief in “survival of the fittest,” and so he already seems to be chafing against the paradise of Krakoa.

Apocalypse’s mutant gift allows him to control every molecule of his body, which allows him to shapeshift, change his size, and can be used for a number of other abilities.

4. Mister Sinister

The second court is the court of Winter, which is made up of mutants with dark pasts. Mister Sinister is first among them.

Sinister was not born a mutant. He’s a master geneticist who experimented in cloning. He’s cloned himself a number of times, and the version of Sinister now sitting on the council is a version with a mutant gene (that of the fallen X-Man Thunderbird) spliced into his own genetic makeup.

Sinister is responsible for some of the greatest mutant atrocities in history, including the mutant massacre of the Morlocks.

5. Exodus

Exodus is a long-lived, Omega-level, telekinetic mutant who is old enough to have fought in the crusades. Once a disciple of Magneto, he’s gone on to lead the Acolytes himself.

Exodus’ has long been considered a mutant terrorist with little sympathy for humans.

6. Mystique

Mystique once led the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. She tends to be self-interested, deceptive, and her shapeshifting ability makes her a powerful spy.

She’s also Nightcrawler’s biological mother and Rogue’s adoptive mother.

7. Black KingSebastian Shaw

The court of Spring seems to be modeled somewhat after the Inner Circle of the Hellfire Club. It counts several of the Hellfire Club’s former leaders among its members.

First is Sebastian Shaw, restored to the rank of Black King. Shaw is an industrialist who has always been interested in securing wealth and power first and concerned with the plight of mutants second. He even once had his company manufacturing Sentinels.

Shaw has the mutant power to absorb kinetic energy and then transform it into physical strength.

8. White Queen Emma Frost

Emma Frost is once again the White Queen. Emma has two mutant powers. The first is telepathy. The second is the ability to transform into a resilient diamond form.

Emma had recently deposed Sebastian Shaw from his place as leader of the Hellfire Club. She brought him back into the fold at Professor X’s request.

9. Red King Kitty Pryde (?)

The issue doesn’t confirm he identity of the Red King, but Marvel has heavily implied while promoting the upcoming Dawn of X series Marauders that Kitty Pryde will be the Red Queen.

In that series, Kitty — working with the other Spring representatives, Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw — leads of team of X-Men sailing the seas to deliver medicine and other aid to mutants living under unfriendly governments.

10. Storm

The Summer cout is comprised of characters often thought of as the “heart” of the team. First is Storm, the omega-level mutant who controls the weather.

Storm is a former leader of the X-Men and is romantically involved with Black Panther, king of Wakanda and chairman of the Avengers, two groups that are not on great terms with Krakoa. She will join Kitty Pryde’s team in Marauders.

11. Jean Grey

Jean Grey is an omega-level telepath and one of the original five X-Men. She led a team up until the recent Age of X-Man event took place.

In the Dawn of X relaunch, Jean will be featured in both X-Men and as a member of the intelligence division of X-Force.

12. Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is a former X-Men leader with the mutant ability to teleport. Despite a demonic appearance, Nightcrawler is thought of as a spiritual leader among the X-Men.

13. Cypher

There are two members of the council who represent Krakoa, the sacred land on which the mutant nation lives.

Cypher is a member of the New Mutants who can interpret any language. He developed the Krakoan written langauge and he acts as a kind of interpreter and advocates for Krakoa during council meetings.

14. Krakoa

Krakoa is the sentient mutant island on which the X-Men have built their state. As a sentient being, and as a vital piece of Xavier’s plan, Krakoa itself has a voice on the council.

15. Cyclops

The Great Captains are not a part of the Quiet Council, but are leaders when it comes to military operations and acts of defense.

As captain commander, Cyclops is first among equals. He was one of the first X-Men, is tactically brilliant, and was long groomed by Xavier to become a leader.

16. Gorgon

Gorgon is a deadly mutant who could turn others to stone with his gaze. He’s also a master combatant.

Once the leader of a mutant death cult, Gorgon later assumed command of the Hand and became one of the heads of Hydra.

17. Bishop

Bishop grew up in a future where the X-Men were the stuff of legends. He was trained as an officer in the Xavier Security Enforcers, making him well-suited for the kinds of tactical and combat situations the Great Captains will be tasked with handling.

He’s also a part of Kitty’s Marauders team.

18. Magik

Magik is Colossus’s sister, a mutant with the gift to create portals through the plane of Limbo, and a powerful sorceress.

She wields the Soulsword, a deadly magic weapon. She’s also shown a ruthlessness that could be useful in certain situations.

Magik will lead the New Mutants into space during the Dawn of X relaunch.