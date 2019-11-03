Marvel Teases Two Fan-Favorite X-Men Having a Baby

Marvel’s X-Men relaunch established the mutant island nation of Krakoa. The Quiet Council of Krakoa established the first three mutant laws. One fan-favorite X-Men couple may be looking to take the third of those laws, “make more mutants,” to heart. In the pages of Excalibur #1, one half of the mutant couple wonders aloud about that third law. Could that mean a new mutant baby is on the way? And could this particular mutant’s powers create problems with being able to carry a mutant child to term? SPOILERS for Excalibur #1 by Tini Howard, Marcus To, and Erick Arciniega follow.

Excalibur is the third of Marvel’s Dawn of X titles to launch after the conclusion of House of X and Powers of X. The series explores the relationship between mutants and magic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gambit and Rogue aren’t X-Men with strong connections to the mystical elements of the Marvel universe. Nonetheless, they find themselves mixed up with Excalibur when the mutant formerly known as Apocalypse has need of Rogue’s powers. But before that, Rogue and Gambit are taking there leave from the festivities on Krakoa when Rogue asks Gambit about the third law.

Rogue and Gambit are recently married. The series Mr. and Mrs. X covered their adventurous interstellar honeymoon and return to Earth. It sounds like Rogue is considering taking their domestic life into its next phase. We don’t get to hear Gambit’s response because of Trinary’s interruption. By the end of the issue, Rogue is in no condition to pick up the conversation.

During their honeymoon, Rogue made use of a power-dampener developed by Beast so that she and Gambit could enjoy physical intimacy. But Rogue says earlier in this issue that she won’t wear that power dampener on Krakoa. It’s unclear how she plans then to conceive the child, be it using human or mutant science.

There’s also the question of how Rogue’s powers may affect childbearing and childbirth. But again, there may be scientific ways to deal with any situation that may arise.

What do you think of the idea of Rogue and Gambit having a child? Let us know in the comments. Excalibur #1 is on sale now.

Excalibur #1

AUG190856

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

A NEW DAWN IS FORGED!

The Otherworld is rocked by war! It is a new era for mutantkind as a new Captain Britain holds the amulet, fighting for the Kingdom of Avalon with her Excalibur at her side – Rogue, Gambit, Rictor, Jubilee…and Apocalypse.

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 30, 2019

SRP: $4.99