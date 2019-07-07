Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases the Future of the Kree-Skrull War

Throughout the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have only gotten glimpses of the cosmic conflicts that take place beyond the purview of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. But after teases in The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, this year’s film Captain Marvel finally introduced fans to the ongoing conflict between the Skrulls and the Kree.

While that film took place in the past and left a lot of details up to the imagination, Spider-Man: Far From Home might have teased that there’s still a lot more to come on this front from Marvel Studios.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

Super spy Nick Fury is constantly duped throughout this film, both by Peter Parker and by the newest villain Mysterio. And if the man that usually has all of the answers seems somewhat incompetent, that’s because he is; the post-credits scene reveals that it’s not Nick Fury at all, but the Skrull ally Talos impersonating the former SHIELD boss.

We find out Talos is working under his blessing while Fury takes a vacation on a Skrull ship, stepping away from the doldrums of protecting the Earth after the harrowing events of Avengers: Endgame.

But Spider-Man: Far From Home also made mention of “Kree sleeper cells,” meaning that the ongoing conflict with the colonizing alien empire might not be done with. When Fandango spoke with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, the producer offered a huge tease for the future of the MCU.

“Well, that Kree-Skrull war was a big part of the comics and a big part of the Captain Marvel mythology that we wanted to build into,” explained Feige. “And there’ll be lots of questions like, what was Captain Marvel up to in the 20-plus years between when she flew away at the end of Captain Marvel to when she appears in Endgame? That particular line, though, is one of the handful of Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the film that Maria or Fury say that give an indication that something’s different about them.”

He added, “Fury does things earlier in the film where he refers to the earth to Peter as ‘your world,’ instead of ‘our world.’ And when you watch it for the first time, it just goes by. But when you watch it a second time, knowing what’s coming, it’s fun to see that they’re there. And Jon Watts is very good at laying in those Easter eggs.”

It sounds like the Skree-Krull War might not be done with just yet.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.