Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

Marvel’s Runaways is making a triumphant return for season 3 on Hulu, and now we have the official for details about the upcoming season. Marvel Television has revealed the Runaways season 3 premiere date and full episode count, along with a synopsis about the season 3 storyline.

You can catch Runaways season 3 premiering on Hulu starting December 13th, with 10 new episodes in total. There’s also an ominous announcement teaser video, featuring a bloodied and battered Runaways team, that you can watch above. For more on the season 3 storyline, as well as cast and crew information, check out the press release from Marvel TV, below:

“Marvel’s Runaways will return for season three on December 13 with all 10 episodes.

In an action-packed Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, and Elizabeth Hurley. Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) along with Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger) and Quinton Peeples. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios. It is based on the Marvel comics created by the award winning-team of Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona.”

Runaways season 3 is coming at an interesting time for Marvel’s Hulu universe. Marvel has surprisingly doubled-down on its Hulu offerings, announcing both a Ghost Rider and Helstrom series for the streaming service. Meanwhile, Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger looks like it could be potentially headed for a Runaways crossover at the end of season 2, and with the Disney+ series being tied directly to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, one has to wonder if the Hulu series are planning to be tied closer to the main MCU saga, as well.

In any event, some pretty big and pivotal developments from the Runaways comics were set up by the somewhat meandering events of season 2, so even if this is the final run of the series, it should be pretty exciting.

Catch Marvel’s Runaways season 3 starting December 13th only on Hulu.