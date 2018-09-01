Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ Box Set Makes Major Logo Error

When a film lands in theaters and is exposed to millions of viewers, audiences sometimes pick up on errors that the filmmakers might not have noticed, with a home video release often allowing filmmakers to correct the error. In the case of a home video release of the three Avengers films, one mistake was noticed in the film’s packaging regarding the individual films’ logos.

As you can see in the photo above, the listing on Amazon for both the DVD and Blu-ray box set shows the original Marvel’s The Avengers logo accompanying the title for Avengers: Infinity War, with that third film’s logo appearing alongside the title of the first film.

With the images being promotional photos and not real-world examples of the product, it’s possible that this was merely a mock-up of the final product and that the actual set made it into stores with the correct artwork. However, as long as the discs themselves work accordingly, we doubt anyone will mind that much that the logos feature the incorrect color schemes.

The set marks a good opportunity to take home the three Avengers films; though, given Marvel’s track record with impressive home video releases, this set likely exists merely to hold fans over or fill in gaps in their collections.

The completion of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw the release of comprehensive home video releases which included not only all of the films from that respective phase,but also a variety of unique collectibles that weren’t included in any other release.

Avengers 4 will be hitting theaters on May 3, 2019, which will serve as the conclusion of Phase 3 of the MCU. This means that, when that film lands on home video, audiences will likely be able to purchase not only a comprehensive set that consists of all 10 films from Phase 3,but also a release that will consist of all 22 films in one massive set.

Luckily for fans, each home video release typically features the same supplemental materials throughout their tenure, with sets that compile the films in each Phase relying more heavily on tangible collectibles as opposed to offering audiences new behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Avengers: Infinity War is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD now. Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed indefinitely.

