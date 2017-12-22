Matt Damon Explains Why He Did ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cameo

Matt Damon’s cameo in Thor: Ragnarok was made possible by a couple of simple phone calls.

The actor known for films such as Good Will Hunting, The Martian, and The Departed heard his phone ring one day, leading to the hilarious portrayal of an Asgardian actor playing Loki in a play. “Chris [Hemsworth] just called me up, and Taika called me up, and I’m friends with those guys. They pitched me the idea and I just thought it was hysterical, the idea of basically an intergalactic community theater actor kind of living out Tom Hiddleston’s character’s fantasy,” Damon told Collider. “I just thought it was just a great, funny bit, and very easy to do. Those guys were a lot of fun, and Taika runs a really fun set. It was a light lift for me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As much fun as audiences had watching Damon in the part, the cast members on set may have enjoyed themselves even more. “Tom [Hiddleston] was right there, and Chris was there, and we were all having a good laugh.”

Of course, the appearance in Thor: Ragnarok all but rules Damon out of contention for future roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, unless the Asgardian actor character survived Hela and Surtur’s attacks to go on and become a hero. As it turns out, though, Damon was only ever interested in the character of Daredevil, revealing as much during an interview with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con.

“Ben and I grew up reading [Daredevil],” Damon said. “Ben did the Daredevil movie years ago That was our guy. I loved Matt Murdock. That was the comic we read. They’ve done it, so…”