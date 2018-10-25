Winning Mega Millions Numbers Still Wouldn’t Make You as Rich as These Superheroes

The Mega Millions prize is a cool $1.60 billion, so where does the lucky winner (or winners) find themselves in regards to the wealth of superheroes (and super-villains)?

Update: The Mega Millions drawing takes place at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. Be sure to check your numbers to see if you will become the next Tony Stark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The drawing for the potential $1.60 billion is pretty profitable even if you take the all-cash option which comes in at $913 million, but there are several heroes in the superhero universe who would look at that as a great starting point. That would be much to the chagrin of heroes like Spider-Man, who always seem more focused on trying to come up with rent than which car they should drive today. There’s got to be some kind of revenue sharing thing for the superhero union right? If not they should really look into that.

In any case, the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has set an all-time world record, surpassing the $1.586 billion Powerball drawing that occurred on January 13, 2016. That prize was shared amongst multiple people, and that could happen once more with the Mega Millions $1.6 million jackpot.

“Mega Millions has already entered historic territory, but it’s truly astounding to think that now the jackpot has reached an all-time world record,” said Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. “It’s hard to overstate how exciting this is – but now it’s really getting fun.”

In regards to the superheroes on this list, most had some help in amassing their fortunes, whether by inheritance or having significant funds just come with the job. Now, if any of them won the lottery they would probably opt for the most fiscally responsible option, which would be to take payments over time to get the most money they could, but we could see some heroes grabbing the cash quick.

Hit the next slide to see who is coming in ahead of the latest Mega Millions jackpot!

Green Arrow

While Wayne Enterprises might be more well known, Queen Industries is no slouch in the money department.

It’s part of why Oliver Queen can carry on as Green Arrow when he’s not involved in the day to day business, as his current net worth is $7 billion. His company focuses on keeping Star City safe and clean, but he does spend a bit on his trademark arrows, which do everything from hit people with boxing gloves to exploding and launching nets.

So that’s where the money goes!

The Manhattan Ruler

It helps to have people everywhere when it comes to making money, and the Kingpin Wilson Fisk happens to specialize in that, paving the way for a net worth of $30 billion.

Fisk is immensely skilled at making money in the shadows, making it incredibly hard for other heroes like Daredevil to prove it comes from illegal activities. He then uses that money to further his power in the legit business world, building an empire that heroes have a hard time infiltrating.

The Monarch

It’s always an advantage in the funds department when you literally rule a nation with an iron fist, and Doctor Doom certainly qualifies.

The country of Latveria isn’t the biggest country, but he utilizes it in creative ways, and combined with his various patents (he is a genius after all) has managed to amass a net worth of $35 billion. It helps when no one wants to invade or cross paths with you, being that you are ruled by someone who would take an army out all by himself, and you tend to get good deals from trade when they are scared of getting blown away by your leader.

The Mastermind

Few are as business savvy as Lex Luthor, and that’s a big part of why he’s worth $75 billion.

Lex is quite skilled at doing business on the legal side of the fence, whether that be in real estate, technology, stocks, or defense contracts. Thing is he is also good at supplementing those businesses with underhanded and outright illegal reinforcements when necessary, not to mention disrupting entire cities with schemes or assembling groups like the Legion of Doom. He’s an all-around threat, and we don’t see him letting go of those funds anytime soon.

The Dark Knight

One of the wealthiest superheroes calls Gotham home, as Bruce Wayne brings in a haul of $9.2 billion.

That’s pretty impressive, but perhaps even more impressive is the fact that his company makes that number look small. Wayne Enterprises, Wayne’s company and personal Dark Knight fund, makes around $31.3 billion a year. That easily explains why Bats can afford to have like 13 Batmobiles and like 5 Batplanes, as well as pay that ridiculously costly electric bill for the Batcave.

Wayne’s money is evident in the sophisticated technology he has at his disposal, but as high-tech, as he is, he would likely still be jealous of the next person on this list.

The Armored Avenger

While the winners of the latest lottery won’t be struggling for money, they won’t be up to Tony Stark’s level of wealth, who comes in ahead of Bruce Wayne.

Actually, that’s not completely true. Tony Stark’s personal net worth is ahead of Bruce Wayne’s at $12.4 billion, but he doesn’t take a complete victory. Tony Stark’s company Stark Industries makes a ridiculous 20.3 billion per year, but that comes in behind Wayne Enterprises’ $31.3 million.

Still, Stark isn’t hurting for money, and you’ll see that Stark logo on just about everything these days. You’ll also see it every time he takes to the skies in a new Iron Man suit, as he’s constantly developing new armor and technological upgrades like the Bleeding Age armor, which utilizes nanites to form around his body so he doesn’t have to carry his armor with him any longer.

Bet Wayne would love to have that too.

The King

While no one is feeling sorry for Luthor, Wayne, or Stark, they don’t hold a candle to the wealth of a certain King of Wakanda Black Panther.

T’Challa isn’t just a wealthy hero, but he is the king of the wealthiest and most technologically advanced nation on the planet. That explains why his net worth is…wait for it…$90.7 trillion. Yep, trillion, making him worth more than all of the previous heroes combined.

That wealth mostly stems from Wakanda’s national treasure Vibranium, which is one of the strongest and rarest metals on the planet. Wakanda is sitting on tons of it, which to put into perspective costs $10,000 per gram, so you can understand how that adds up pretty quickly.

T’Challa also comes in ahead of anyone on the Forbes richest people list, as the top spot goes to Bill Gates at $79.2 billion, so it looks like he’s got some catching up to do if he wants to keep up with the Black Panther.