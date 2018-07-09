‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter Shares Throwback Photo With Thanos Actor Josh Brolin

Michael Colter, the star of Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix, and Josh Brolin, the actor who plays Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, are unlikely to see their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters cross paths, but they did share the screen in 2012’s Men in Black 3.

Now Colter has shared a throwback photo of himself with Brolin in between scenes on the Men in Black set with some amusing commentary based on both actors’ futures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Ok Josh Brolin aka Thanos I will hold your hand between takes IF you promise to not let your future ⁦Marvel⁩ character kill my future Marvel⁩ character in a future ⁦Marvel⁩ movie where a lot of us get wiped out,” Colter tweeted. “Guess it worked.”

Ok #joshbrolin aka Thanos i will hold your hand between takes IF you promise to not let your future ⁦@Marvel⁩ character kill my future ⁦@Marvel⁩ character in a future ⁦@Marvel⁩ movie where a lot of us get wiped out🤔guess it worked🤷🏾‍♂️ #mib3 # #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/NNTHItmz77 — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) July 7, 2018

In Men in Black 3, Colter plays Colonel James Darrell Edwards Jr, the father of Will Smith’s character Agent J. Brolin plays the younger version of Agent K, Tommy Lee Jones’ character from the previous Men in Black movies. The plot involved Agent J having to go back to 1969 and team up with the young Agent K in order to stop an alien from altering the timeline to allow his species to conquer Earth.

Of course, we don’t actually know if Luke Cage was affected by Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb has previously discussed how the Netflix and other television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dodge having to address the effects of the snap by setting their stories before Infinity War or after Avengers 4.

“For the most part, our stories will take place BEFORE Thanos clicked his fingers,” Loeb stated during a Reddit AMA. “A lot of that has to do with production and when we are telling our stories vs. when the movies come out. So hang in there. I remember in the comics, one of my favorite stories was the KREE-SKRULL war… which was universal, but in X-Men, no mention. Huh. And it all worked out in the end!”

Colter can be seen in the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, which is now streaming on Netflix.