Millie Bobby Brown Shuts Down Rumors of Being Cast in The Eternals

There have been a lot of rumors floating around about Marvel Studios next major epic, though the company has yet to officially comment on anything to do with The Eternals. We do know that actors like Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, and Richard Madden are involved, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s name has been frequently tossed around.

But now the young actress is speaking out against the rumors, stating that she is not involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe while conducting a fan Q&A on Instagram live.

“Everybody thinks I’m going to be in a Marvel movie,” said Brown in the stream. “Not that I know of. My family and I have no idea. So I just want to let everyone know…that I’m not as of right now.”

While this could be Brown playing coy, that’s not usually the line that actors go to when they’re tentatively involved with Marvel Studios projects. Even Nanjiani, who is promoting his new movie Stuber alongside fellow MCU star Dave Bautista, recently explained to Variety that he’s not allowed to say anything.

“I cannot comment on that,” Nanjiani explained. “It would be so great to be part of a superhero film. I would love it so much.”

“I can’t say anything” is a lot different from “I’m not involved.”

Brown’s name resurfaced once again after a report from Variety included her as part of the ensemble cast, though no official reports have ever come out to suggest she’s actually in the movie. But other outlets ran with the news, apparently taking a small line in the report as confirmation of her involvement.

Even though Brown denies she’s in The Eternals, the cast for the film is already impressive. With Nanjiani, Madden, Jolie, and a rumored addition of Salma Hayek, it’s obvious that Marvel has big plans for the future.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke about the possibility of the movie with Collider earlier this year.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people.

“You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

We’ll learn more about The Eternals and Marvel’s future plans next week at San Diego Comic-Con.

