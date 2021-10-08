WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau Rumored to Be Getting a Solo Disney+ Series

WandaVision holds an important place in Marvel Cinematic Universe history as the franchise’s very first television series, but it’s also shaping up to be a major launching point for quite a few upcoming titles. Wanda will be a main character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, using the powers she acquired during WandaVision. Agatha Harkness is getting her own Disney+ series at some point in the future. It appears that WandaVision breakout Monica Rambeau will also be getting her own title down the line.

Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, had an origin story of sorts in WandaVision, as she received some pretty incredible powers after passing through Wanda’s forcefield. We know that she’s going to star alongside Brie Larson in The Marvels next year, but she may he have another major project in the MCU after that. According to a report from Daniel RPK, a solo Monica Rambeau series is in development at Disney+.

The Disney+ streaming service is great for giving the MCU opportunities to flesh out more characters than it could in big screen movies, and Monica figures to be a rather important figure in the franchise going forward. Hearing that she’ll be getting the solo treatment at some point really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, though it does hint at just how large her role in The Marvels could be.

While The Marvels is essentially a sequel to Captain Marvel, it follows three different main characters: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan. Monica and Carol already have an existing relationship in the MCU, as the former was a young girl when Captain Marvel first got her powers in the 1990s. Monica’s late mother, Maria Rambeau, was Carol’s best friend. At the end of WandaVision, Monica is informed by a Skrull that she’s being sent into space, likely by Nick Fury, setting up her reunion with Carol.

Earlier this year, Parris spoke with ComicBook.com about the relationship between Monica and Carol.

“Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship,” Parris elaborated. “And so I think what’s been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven’t seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it’s being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting. Because as we know, or maybe not, but I’ll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don’t want to ruin anything for you.”

