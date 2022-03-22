Moon Knight Broke Marvel Studios Filming Record Says Director

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight is in the middle of its press run and we’re constantly learning new things about the series. Star of the series, Oscar Isaac, recently revealed that he wants his character to team-up with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, who happens to be rumored to make a cameo in the series. May Calamawy, who plays Layla El-Faouly in Moon Knight, also revealed that she would like to cross over with Doctor Strange. Now, today, we learned that Moon Knight has broken a huge Marvel Studios record.

Marvel Studios, like every other big budget film franchise, puts all of their projects through additional photography a.k.a. reshoots, and sometimes this can be a huge undertaking. It seems that Moon Knight just might be the exception to this practice. During the official press conference for the series, director Mohamed Diab revealed that Moon Knight had the least additional photography in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.

“I have to thank Marvel for giving us the chance to play… I think [Marvel producer Grant Curtis] gave us the chance to develop this show, when you gave us the chance to have those table reads,” Diab told everyone in attendance. “Everyone who’s sitting here added his soul to that project. And I have to say that we hold the record for having the least additional photography in the history of Marvel, because we rehearsed a lot.”



During the same press conference, Isaac revealed that he originally wanted to play Wolverine and explained why he loved stepping into the Moon Knight role.



“I like Wolverine because Wolverine is short and I’m short,” Isaac went explains. “With Steven, there was a chance to do a different type of comedy than what we’ve seen, of somebody who doesn’t know they’re funny, and to find a counterpoint of that with Marc, in some ways of leaning into the dark vigilante guy. What makes him so special is that he has a little Englishman living inside of him.”



Disney+ describes Moon Knight: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”



Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022!