Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Reveals He Wanted to Be Wolverine





Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac revealed that he wanted to be Wolverine at one point. In a conversation with Fandom, the MCU actor was asked about his favorite comic book characters. He answered Apocalypse and Wolverine surprisingly. “I think those two … were my favourite [characters growing up],” the Moon Knight star explained. “I like Wolverine because Wolverine is short and I’m short.” This is the second time in as many weeks that actors have linked Logan’s stature to how people cast the character. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe joked about it on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon previously. Fans will now wonder how Isaac would have performed as Wolverine instead of the Fist of Justice. The X-Men are coming to the MCU at some point soon, just a little more time to wait now.

During a recent Moon Knight press conference, the series star explained why he loved stepping into the role of this character. It’s a unique perspective to bring to the MCU after so many “good guys.”

“With Steven, there was a chance to do a different type of comedy than what we’ve seen, of somebody who doesn’t know they’re funny,” Isaac mused. “And to find a counterpoint of that with Marc, in some ways of leaning into the dark vigilante guy. What makes him so special is that he has a little Englishman living inside of him.”

While speaking with Empire Magazine, he expanded on how Marc Spector and Steven Grant grapple with their situation and learn to push past the tasks in front of them.

“What I love most about this thing is that it’s an exploration of a mind that doesn’t know itself. A human being that doesn’t know his own brain,” he previously revealed. “I found that really moving: what the mind is capable of as far as survival. But the workload was massive: the technical challenge of embodying these different characters, physically, the way I manifest my body … It required a lot of energy.”

Disney+ describes Moon Knight: “Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

