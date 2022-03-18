Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Wants to Team Up With Rumored Marvel Cameo

The stars of Moon Knight has officially begun doing press rounds with Oscar Isaac and his costars attending multiple early screenings before the Disney+ series airs. The series features Marvel Studios’ latest superhero, and like with any other project at the studio, fans want to know who Moon Knight will team-up with first. While attending an early screening in the U.K., Isaac was asked who he could see his character team up with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Isaac was a little bit stumped and ultimately landed on an MCU hero who happens to be rumored to appear in Moon Knight. You can check out his answer in the video below.

Oscar Isaac says he can see Moon Knight getting on with Hulk



The duo we need to see #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/Dl87vYEAIu — Hits Radio (@hitsradiouk) March 17, 2022

“I mean, he’s a bit of a loner, so that’s the thing. I don’t know maybe… Who would he get along with in the MCU out of everyone?” Isaac pondered. “Maybe Hulk! Yeah, I could see it happen.”

Mark Ruffalo has been heavily rumored to appear as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Moon Knight, so that’s a very interesting choice from the series star. Ruffalo was spotted on location in Budapest while the series was filming after an eager fan took photos with the actor, and shortly after took photos with Isaac. The photos were taken down from Instagram, fueling speculation that we will see a Moon Knight and Hulk team-up. Although this is all conjecture and Ruffalo isn’t confirmed to appear in the series, it’s a safe bet that Hulk might be making an appearance.

Marvel Studios is no stranger to leaks, with the entire plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home slipping from their grasp months before it hit theaters. But the studio is no slouch on having their actors lie in public. Enter, Mark Ruffalo. Ruffalo took to Twitter to react to the photos and deny the rumors in the best way possible.

“As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU,” the Hulk actor continued. “I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way.”

Mark Ruffalo is confirmed to reprise his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ upcoming She-Hulk series. The series is also expected to star Tatiana Maslany, Tim Roth, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra and Renèe Elise Goldsberry. Not much is currently known about the series, but it is said to be a half-hour legal comedy.

Moon Knight will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022!