Moon Knight's Costume Designer Made Practical Suits Even for the CGI Characters

Moon Knight's introduction of the Egyptian Ennead allowed Marvel Studios to flex its visual effects muscle, designing stellar models for both Khonshu and Taweret, two gods from the ancient pantheon. Despite both characters being entirely computer-generated, Meghan Kasperlik and her costume design team built costumes for both of the characters for the production to reference.

"The Khonshu costume is a fully functioning costume," Kasperlik tells us. "The Taweret costume is also head-to-toe designed and produced. Both Khonshu and Taweret are both made in-house, so it was really exciting."

The costume designer adds the Taweret's design is her favorite thing she worked on for the series, teasing its "unbelievable" design in upcoming episodes.

"The Taweret costume that we just saw very, very briefly, the costume itself, there's so many details in there," she adds. "There's the headpiece has the birthing dance and the birthing prayer of ancient Egypt, because Taweret means birth mother. Each one of the hieroglyphs down the front that you can barely see at this point is incredible."

Kasperlik concludes, "But there are hieroglyphs down there and underneath all of the ornamentation she has a phenomenal skirt on that you can barely see, but my team hand cut those strips and then sewed them in just such an amazing way. Hopefully it's one of those costumes that will get displayed because it's just... in person, it's unbelievable."

A member of the Ennead, Taweret is the goddess of childbirth and fertility. Through four episodes, the character has appeared in a single scene. She's voiced by Antonia Salib.

