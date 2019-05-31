This Moon Knight Costume Makes Us Want a Marvel Studios Movie ASAP

Marvel fans are always pulling for Moon Knight to get his big screen break in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans continue to make their best cases for him in the form of fan art, fan films, and cosplay. A new fan film featuring the servant of Khonshu is in the works, and a new photo of their take on Moon Knight pretty much makes us want a Moon Knight movie ASAP. We’re not kidding around either, and you can check out the photo courtesy of Reddit user Mr_Sarcasum below.

The photo shows Moony all broody and focused as he stalks his prey underneath a downpour. The mask immediately sticks out, going for the all black mask with the trademark white hood, but those glowing blue eyes make it all come together brilliantly. In this version, Moon Knight’s core armor is much heavier than his typical spandex or white suit from the comics, with actual armor plating that would fit in with the other MCU heroes without a problem.

His symbol is emblazoned on his chest and his belt, and covering his armor is a textured cape that could also be a trenchcoat, a robe, or a mix of all three, though it’s hard to tell from the angle and overall darkness of the image. Either way, it looks fantastic, and we can’t wait to see this Moon Knight in action.

Fans aren’t the only ones who want Moon Knight in the MCU, as in a previous interview Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus revealed he knows there’s a great movie to be made with the character.

“We really do just know what you know,” Markus told the New York Times. “They’re doing The Eternals, which is a property I know next to nothing about. We’ve been here, trying to set this contraption running. Were we to take another one on, you can’t increase the scope or the stakes from where we are at the moment. We’d have to shrink it back down, do an origin story. There are deep-bench characters where I’m like, if you roll that guy out, I couldn’t resist. There is a great Moon Knight movie to be made, but I don’t know what is.”

Perhaps Moon Knight’s time will finally come in Phase 4, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.