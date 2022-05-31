Moon Knight: Marc and Steven's Hero Costumes Were Originally Reversed

✖

Within the wardrobe of Moon Knight, no suit of the vigilante's stands out as much as the Mr. Knight look, a pull from one of the character's most applauded comic book stories to ever hit the shelves at comic stores. While Steven Grant wears the suit in the live-action Moon Knight series, the fan-favorite costume was nearly donned by the character's more well-known identity, Marc Spector.

Speaking in Marvel's Assembled, a behind-the-scenes look at the development of all Marvel Studios films and television shows, Oscar Isaac revealed the identities nearly had their costumes switched.

"Here's an interesting tidbit," Isaac said on the Disney+ Original. "Originally, Marc had the Mr. Knight outfit and Steven had the Moon Knight outfit. Then as Steven became this very, you know, English bloke, it's like, 'I feel like Steven's Mr. Knight. Don't we think that?,' They were thinking the same thing and then that got switched."

The Mr. Knight suit ended up being a favorite with fans of the series, largely in part due to its close comic adaptation. According to Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik, the production ended up making nearly 50 of the suits to use throughout the shoot.

"If you see episode two, they film Mr. Knight at night in the streets of London. Cobblestone streets with a wet down, and there's some little bit of action in there, and there are some things happening," Kasperlik told us in April. "In total, we had about 47 Mr. Knight suits."

"All of them were made in-house by my team," the costumer added. "I had amazing bespoke tailors and we had them for Oscar [Isaac] and his stunts. Because every time you put a knee down in the wet...the suit is white, so we had a little help from our visual effects friends...but yeah, we had a lot of suits."

