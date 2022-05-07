Marvel's Moon Knight Concept Art Reveals Alternate Costumes for Mr. Knight

✖

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight series featured some interesting changes from the source material and that included the inclusion of Mr. Knight. Originally, Mr. Knight was a separate alternate personality of Marc Spector, but in the series they do something very different. Both Marc Spector and Steven Grant don different versions of the Moon Knight costume and with Marc Spector in the original, Steven Grant was left with the Mr. Knight suit. The suit in the series was damn near perfect, but as with all superhero costumes, there were alternate versions that could have been.

Marvel Studios concept artist that goes by @Jehuytysan revealed some very different looks for the Mr. Knight costume on Twitter. I'm the tweet the artist revealed the concept art from 2020. "Some of my early Mr. Knight costume explorations from 2020 with costume designer Julian Day. Ultimately, Mike Uwandi bodied the design though #MoonKnight" You can check out the fan art below!

Some of my early Mr. Knight costume explorations from 2020 with costume designer Julian Day. Ultimately, Mike Uwandi bodied the design though #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/GJGlVu6cge — It’s Still Raph (@Jehutysan) May 4, 2022

As it turns out, those weren't the only two suits the show wanted to introduce from the leap. In fact, virtually any single one of the character's looks over the years was "on the board" at one point or another, according to series producer Grant Curtis.

"As you can imagine in the early days of the show, every costume is on the board, and there have been some amazing costumes throughout the year, with these incredible artists that do go back to 1975," Curtis tells us. "We got to a particular place with the Moon Knight costume, and we thought we were in a good place. And then Oscar [Isaac] came aboard, and he started asking character questions about the Moon Knight costume. It's like, 'Would his character do this? Or what about this part of his journey?'"

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.

