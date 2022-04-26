Moon Knight Cinematographer Breaks Down Show's Spookiest Moment

✖

Moon Knight has entered territory the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken 14 years to visit. Dealing directly with supernatural threats, the series has carried with it some of the franchise's spookiest moments. None as spooky, however, as the Episode One sequence when Khonshu stalks Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) through his apartment building. The moment itself was one of the favorites of cinematographer Gregory Middleton, who says that sequence was designed to set the tone for how the show would be throughout its remaining episodes.

"I think one shot which stands out in episode one is when Steven is chased out of his apartment by seeing the reflection in the mirror that is really Marc warning him and Khonshu makes the lights flicker," Middleton says of the scene. The filmmaker says he fought for a sense of mystery in the sequence so the suspense would be laid on thick.

"When he's in the elevator and it goes up the second stop in the floor and it's just his little silhouette in the door and the entire frame is black and he whole hallway dark...I really wanted to fight for using darkness in that way to make it when it's mystery," he adds. "And it really tells you what Steven is feeling is this is not good. Right? And then we get a little flash of Khonshu in the foreground. That was a big part of one thing we wanted to do. Also embracing just from a strictly photographic standpoint, to have that contrast."

The end result, Middleton says, is a gritty sequence that feels grounded in our world, adding, "Then that's actually more terrifying for Steven and it's more grounded in that way."

Middleton adds, "We wanted to feel like a real world as much as possible. We shot as many real locations as we could. I mean, we went to the desert in Jordan, we want to see and feel that. And so it's a tricky thing to sort of try and find the photographic things that will work that way without announcing yourself too much."

Four episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

