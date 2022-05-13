Moon Knight: Kevin Smith Praises Season Finale, "They Stuck the Landing"

✖





Moon Knight's season finale really impressed Kevin Smith. The Clerks director says that the show "stuck the landing" on a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast. While the Disney+ show has come to an end, everyone is excited to see what could come next for Oscar Isaac's hero and The Scarlet Scarab. Smith praised the lead-in to the finale with the impressive exploration of Marc Spector's past in Episode 5. He also mentioned the pacing of this episode and the ability of the show to wrap everything up despite a shorter runtime in Episode 6. There was a lot to like and the filmmaker has many other fans who feel exactly the same about Moon Knight.

"I f****** loved it. I loved the whole Moon Knight experience," Smith began. "um spoilers uh i love the the f****** post credits scene as well. Because it tells us that it's going to keep going and next time we might see a third outfit based on the third personality of Jake Lockley. Or whatever the killer cab driver the Robert De Niro Taxi Driver character."

"I thought it was quite beautiful. The second to last episode was emotionally devastating as they traced the origins of his divergent personality. And I thought they stuck the landing, which was nuts because it was such a short episode by comparison. And still they were able to pack it all in there and introduce a new hero as well."

Recently, Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater sat down to talk with Comicbook.com about writing the series and how they went about creating it.

"Very little, but we definitely had some concrete guidelines. The way pitching kind of works is I'd been trying to get into the Marvel camp for 10 years," Slater said. "I think I had my first pitch with Kevin while they were still in production on the first Captain America. So, it's been a long time with a bunch of projects that never actually panned out and came to fruition, but you go in there and they're like, "Okay, look," they're talking about doing... At the time they already had writers on Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye, but that was an example of like, 'Here's some of the characters that are in contention right now,' and out of the three or four that they mentioned Moon Knight was the one that I sort of gravitated to."

"From that point on, they gave you kind of a folder of like, 'Here's the basic overview of the character and everything.' But also, my two executives on the project, Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin, they were our creative partners right from the start. They were in the room every day, breaking story with us. They were there to sort of make sure we didn't go down the wrong path," he added. "I could really use them in the beginning to kind of get a sense of what does Kevin like and what is he not like about this character? What is he sort of responding to? They said that, look, they didn't really have anything written in stone in terms of, this is what a Moon Knight show had to be, but they're like, 'Kevin is always looking for what has the MCU not done before, and also, what has the competition not done before?'" The writer added

