Moon Knight: Jake Lockley Was Present From Episode 1 Confirmed

✖

Moon Knight centered around Marc Spector and Steven Grant sharing a body through its first six episodes of Disney+. However, several sequences indicated neither of them remembered certain events or took responsibility for some actions. Moments like these indicated a third personality was present, a theory proved true in the post-credits scene when Jake Lockley revealed himself to be in control of the body. Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis joined ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast where he confirmed that Jake Lockley was present in the show from its first episode.

"Well, I don't want to alter anyone's experience of the show cause I do know there's a lot of theories out there," Curtis said. "But I will say this: You guys are smart. We have the best fans in the world. Jake appearing in episode six at the very end was not the first time Jake appeared in our narrative, and I'll let people take that for whatever it means. But that was not his introduction. He was in the show from episode one."

Many fans have theorized that Jake's presence in Episode 1 was in asking Steven's gift shop co-worker on a date. It is unclear if Curtis is teasing Jake Lockley having actually been present in the episode, though it's also likely he was driving the cupcake truck later in the series as Steven found himself running from Arthur Harrow's henchmen.

Jake Lockley, like his comic book counterpart, debuted in the series as a driver. However, in the comics, he is best known as a cab driver while the Marvel Cinematic Universe showed him wheeling around in a fancy Rolls Royce. Considering the MCU's Steven Grant is not a billionaire filmmaker like the comics, who paid for that vehicle? "It's a great question," Curtis said. "It's a great question for the future of the MCU. And hey, I want to be a fly on the wall of that Rolls as it rolls away wherever they go. I'm in. You've got my money."

Curtis is quick to give credit for the success of Moon Knight to writer Jeremy Slater and lead actor Oscar Isaac. The team crafted an adaptation of comics which Curtis, a massive fan of those books, truly enjoyed. "I liked my Moon Knight starting with Marc Spector," Curtis said. "And so it was a little bit different for me going through the lens initially of Steven Grant. But, man, was at a smart narrative choice on his end. And then Oscar ate it up. I mean, Oscar loved playing Steven Grant. You've heard him in interviews. I mean, he loved Marc Spector too, and obviously Jake Lockley. But Steven Grant's who he fell in love with first, and it shows on screen. And that was really what lit that fuse."

What did you think of Jake Lockley's debut? Share your thoughts in the comment section! Moon Knight is available now on Disney+. Phase Zero's full interview with Grant Curtis is available now on all major podcast platforms.