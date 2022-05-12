Moon Knight Producers Working on Fantastic Four Next

✖

By now, the Marvel hierarchy is a well-oiled machine. At the top you have Kevin Feige, arguably one of the biggest and most influential producers to ever grace Hollywood. Then he has a duo of top lieutenants in Victoria Alonso and Louis D'Esposito. Next comes the Marvel Studios Parliament, made up of longtime Marvel Studios producers like Brad Winderbaum, Trinh Tran, Nate Moore, Jonathan Schwartz, Stephen Broussard, Eric Carroll, and others. Then comes the newest crop of producers, which are each assigned one project at a time to oversee and handle media and promotional duties for. In one example, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had Richie Palmer is his first credited producer gig. The same case happened for Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin on Moon Knight.

As ComicBook.com can now reveal, Curtis and Pepin already have their next Marvel gig lined up. Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater tells us the two will soon tackle Marvel's highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot.

"My execs on Moon Knight are the same guys who are running Fantastic Four, so we had a lot of talks about it," Slater tells us. "I was like, 'I'm not going to pitch you for anything, because honestly you don't need my stink on it.'"

Slater was asked if he'd lobbied Marvel for the coveted writing gig due to his previous attachment to the property. He had written the first draft to Josh Trank's Fantastic Four movie. Only one of his lines made it into the final theatrical release.

"I don't think the original Fantastic Four was my fault per se, because I have one line of dialogue in that movie when Reed is about to do his science experiment as a kid, and he's like, 'Don't blow up,' I think that's the one line that held over from my script and everything else was changed," the writer adds. "So I don't take a lot of ownership over it, but I also know the optics of if they announce, 'Hey, we're doing a Fantastic Four movie,' All of Twitter goes 'Yay,' and they're like, 'And the guy that wrote the last one's doing it again,' and all of Twitter goes, 'You idiots!'

Regardless, Slater recognizes the project is now in the best hands possible at the House of Ideas.

He concludes, "Grant and Nick are amazing executives. They're going to find brilliant writers and brilliant directors. And they don't need my stink anywhere near that project. I can't wait to see it as a fan, but I just know that no one will ever accept a Jeremy Slater Fantastic Four movie for very good reason. If your Uber driver shows up and you're like, 'Oh, I saw that guy drunk driving last week,' you don't get in the car with him. I think there's some things that I just probably need to steer clear from for the rest of my career."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.