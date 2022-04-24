Moon Knight Designer on Care Put into Alexander's Tomb and the Chamber of the Gods

✖

Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik and her team injected secret messages into costumes worn by both the titular vigilante and his wide supporting cast of mythological characters. The coding didn't stop there by any stretch of the imagination. Production designer Stefania Cella and her team also took great care in placing the hieroglyphs within the practical sets used. In fact, Cella says the teams recreated Alexander the Great's tomb to the best of their knowledge.

"All the hieroglyphs that are there are properly accurate, especially the one in Alexander the Great chamber," Cella tells us. "Those were taken from his war campaign and his life story. They're not random."

On top of that, Cella's team did some research on what gods would have been associated with each logos so that the scenes taking place in the Chamber of Gods were historically accurate. To make sure the sets were as accurate as can be, Cella took a trip to Egypt with Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab.

"I met Mohamed [Diab' in Egypt and we went around Cairo for a week," Cella adds. "Then we had an Egyptologist on the show that was consulting with us so we could be loyal with the society. We were really guided by the Egyptologists."

When it comes to costuming, Kasperlik embedded two different Khonshu-related sayings into the suits worn by Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac).

"'Rise and live again as my fist of vengeance. My Moon Knight,' That is in the hieroglyph in the trouser," Kasperlik told us. "On Mr. Knight, the Easter egg in that is that the buttons on the waistcoat are custom buttons that are Khonshu's symbol. I had a metalsmith in-house that was making all of those."

"Definitely there are other Easter eggs throughout the series that you will definitely be seeing," she added. "If you haven't seen them, go back and watch because they are there."

Four episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

