Moon Knight's Suit Hieroglyphs Decoded (Exclusive)

As you've now seen through four episodes of Moon Knight, the show has packed itself with Easter eggs and nods to the various Marvel comics throughout the character's history. When it comes to fan goodies, no stone is left unturned as the costumes donned by the characters contain certain comic nods and extra goodies. Take the eponymous vigilante's suit, as an example. While some may think the hieroglyphs included are simply stylistic, they spell out certain phrases.

As Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik tells us, the crest on Moon Knight's chest bares the oath of Khonshu, while his pants say something else entirely.

"'Rise and live again as my fist of vengeance. My Moon Knight,' That is in the hieroglyph in the trouser," Kasperlik tells us. "On Mr. Knight, the Easter egg in that is that the buttons on the waistcoat are custom buttons that are Khonshu's symbol. I had a metalsmith in-house that was making all of those."

And that's not all. While Kasperlik didn't want ot spoil the ending of the series, she did suggest there will be plenty more Easter eggs to be had. Either way, she recommends you go back and watch Moon Knight a second time to pick up on more of the details.

"Definitely there are other Easter eggs throughout the series that you will definitely be seeing," the designer adds. "If you haven't seen them, go back and watch because they are there."

Kasperlik went on to praise Marvel's collaborative efforts, saying she had a lot of space to experiment a step further with the costumes.

"It's definitely different than what I've done in the past, but I'm also one that doesn't want to be just typecast, so I did Mare of Easttown and then I did Moon Knight," she concludes. "I like to dabble in different worlds and do different things, but I definitely had an amazing experience with Marvel and had a lot of liberty to create some pretty phenomenal things, costumes."

Four episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+, and new episodes will be released every Wednesday.

What are you thinking about the series so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

