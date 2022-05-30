Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Calls Marvel Series One of His "Most Creatively Fulfilling" Adventures

✖

It's no secret Moon Knight pushed the boundaries arguably more than any other Marvel project before it. Not only does the series include some of the darkest material in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also includes some of the franchise's wildest concepts. Suffice to say, Oscar Isaac thinks the massive sandbox the show allowed him to play in is one of the most fulfilling projects of his career.

In an interview that's part of Marvel's Assembled ongoing docuseries on Disney+, the Moon Knight star applauded Marvel Studios for knocking down any storytelling barriers and allowing the show's creatives to go all the way with it.

"I would never have guessed, and I don't mean this derogatorily, that this would be one of my most creatively fulfilling adventures," Isaac said about the show. "Because it was just like everyone was throwing things out onto the table and taking big swings on a major stage. That we had the faith and not only the space to do it, but the support to do it was just amazing."

It's yet to be revealed if those adventures have already come to a close or if they'll continue on elsewhere around the franchise. If Moon Knight helmer Mohamed Diab got his way, ol' Moonie will be around for some time to come.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab explained to SFX Magazine earlier this year. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2."

He added, "By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

