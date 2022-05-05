Moon Knight Director Mohamed Diab Speaks Out on Marc Spector's MCU Future

✖

The season (and possibly series) finale of Moon Knight aired on Wednesday, putting a cap on one of the most unique stories the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had yet. The show chronicled the adventures of Marc Spector / Steven Grant / Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and the finale not only put an interesting cap on their story, but raised a lot of questions about what's to come. Those future teases have taken on an entire meaning when coupled with the fact that we don't know where Moon Knight is poised to appear next in the MCU, much less whether or not the show could get a second season. Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab addressed that ambiguity in a recent interview with Variety, and indicated that either way, the character is sticking around.

"If you ask me, I would tell you that Moon Knight is here to stay," Diab explained. "He's an interesting character. If you are Marvel, I think the smart business decision is to keep him. The only thing is, Marvel is not traditional. If you succeed, it doesn't mean you're gonna get a Season 2. By the way, I'm kept in the dark. I have no clue. I'm just thinking as a businessman right now. But I think they're going to stay. Maybe it's going to be a film. Maybe it's going to be a journey like what happened with WandaVision. I wish one day, if there is an expansion, I would be a part of it. We ended in a way that feels like a beginning. You see Mark and Steven becoming a new dynamic, the two of them in one body. We see Jake. You see the Scarlet Scarab, who could be a superhero or not. Very interesting stuff."

This echoes comments Diab made at the start of the series, when he indicated that the character has staying power in the franchise for at least the next decade.

"I can tell you for a fact, I can see him in the next 10 years, not just the next film," Diab told SFX Magazine. "He's a very interesting character. He's probably the most interesting character for any actor to play. Oscar is doing a great job. People already like him even from the trailer. I think the show's going to resonate with people, so I see him staying for a long time."

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

