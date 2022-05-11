Moon Knight Writer Confirms Dane Whitman Was Almost in Series

✖

At one point or another, the Eternals — or some members of the group, at least — were expected to make a resurgence during the events of Moon Knight. Not only that, but one of the group's main supporters was also set to make his return the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater tells us that at one point, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) was going to join the cast of the series because of his relation to Steven Grant's history-fiend background.

As Slater says, he and the show's writers discussed the connections they could make between Steven Grant and Whitman's position at a London-area museum.

"We talked about Dane Whitman a little bit just because he works in a history museum and that could be a natural interaction. My feeling was if we got Kit Harington to show up and he doesn't suit up and he doesn't kick ass, as a fan I'm pissed off," the writer tells ComicBook.com.

That's when Slater adds that it was a must for him to turn Harington into the Black Knight in the series if he were to appear, but there just wasn't any room to make that happen.

"If I see him show up I want to see him go full Black Knight. Just seeing an interaction where he walks past and goes 'Oh hey Steven,' who responds 'Oh, hey Professor Whitman!' It felt like that would be a waste of the money it would cost Kit Harington in there," Slater adds.

Alas, the character was cut from the story and his return ultimately pushed down the grander MCU timeline.

"Also, there's only so much you can do to tease those reveals before people get frustrated," the writer concludes. "There was no space in those first two episodes to have him suit up and play Black Knight in the storyline, so we ultimately decided that it didn't make sense to make this connection. But it was something we definitely talked about a couple days in the room."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Blade has yet to set a release date.

