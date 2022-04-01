Morbius Has Been Dominating the Netflix Top 10

Last week, Netflix delivered a surprise for Marvel fans when the streamer announced in the middle of the night that it had added Morbius to its roster. There had been no news of Morbius coming to Netflix prior to the drop — the new Marvel movie wasn't a part of Netflix's September newsletter. Subscribers seemed to enjoy the surprise, however, as they instantly flocked to Morbius once it was available.

Morbius has been a dominant force in the Netflix Top 10 over the past week. The latest Sony/Marvel collaboration quickly rose to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after arriving on the service. Since then, Morbius has remained in the top two spots on the list every day.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies shows the new original film End of the Road in the number one spot, with Morbius right behind it at number two.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!