Morbius Has Been Dominating the Netflix Top 10
Last week, Netflix delivered a surprise for Marvel fans when the streamer announced in the middle of the night that it had added Morbius to its roster. There had been no news of Morbius coming to Netflix prior to the drop — the new Marvel movie wasn't a part of Netflix's September newsletter. Subscribers seemed to enjoy the surprise, however, as they instantly flocked to Morbius once it was available.
Morbius has been a dominant force in the Netflix Top 10 over the past week. The latest Sony/Marvel collaboration quickly rose to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after arriving on the service. Since then, Morbius has remained in the top two spots on the list every day.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies shows the new original film End of the Road in the number one spot, with Morbius right behind it at number two.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. End of the Road
"Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger."
2. Morbius
"A biochemist with a rare blood disease in search of a cure injects himself with a dangerous serum that gives him super strength and a thirst for blood."
3. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
4. Despicable Me
"Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care."
5. Me Time
"With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure."
6. Friday
"Over the course of a random Friday in their LA neighborhood, newly unemployed Craig and stoner pal Smokey try to come up with $200 to pay off a debt."
7. No Limit
"An extraordinarily talented young woman finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding freediving instructor in this visually arresting romantic drama."
8. Love in the Villa
"Julie's dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger."
9. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
10. Next Friday
"When his archenemy breaks out of prison looking for revenge, Craig moves in with relatives in a fancy suburb — and chaos quickly follows."