Morbius Trailer Reveals Oscorp and Horizon Labs Exist

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures released the new trailer for , the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie starring Jared Leto as the vampiric antihero Michael Morbius. The trailer contained several Easter eggs pointing towards Morbius’ place in Sony’s growing Spider-Man universe, including an appearance by the Vulture, and references to Venom and other Spider-Man villains. Additionally, two important buildings appear in the trailer’s skyline. One is the Oscorp building and the other is Horizon Labs. Both are the homes of science companies with important ties to Spider-Man and his extended cast of characters, though the former has a much longer history than the latter.

Oscorp is the company build by Norman Osborn, who becomes Spider-Man’s first archnemesis, the Green Goblin. Oscorp appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, with Willem Dafoe playing Norman and James Franco playing Norman’s son and successor as the Green Goblin, Harry Osborn. However, the logo on this building seems closer to the one seen in The Amazing Spider-Man movies, where Dane DeHaan’s Harry Osborn became the Green Goblin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horizon Labs is a company that creates some of the Marvel Universe’s bleeding-edge technology. One of Peter Parker’s heroes, Max Modell, heads the outfit. In the Marvel Comics universe, Michael Morbius secretly worked for Horizon Labs. He had been trying to develop a cure for his vampiric condition. His work eventually proved useful in curing those infected with the spider virus during the Spider-Island event.

In Morbius, “One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Daniel Espinosa directs Morbius from a screenplay written by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless, based on the Marvel Comics character created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane in 1971. Morbius stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster are producing.

What do you think of Oscorp and Horizon buildings appearing in the trailer for Morbius? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Morbius opens in theaters on January 28th.