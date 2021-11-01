Spider-Man Villain Easter Eggs Spotted in New Morbius Teaser

Morbius sinks its teeth into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe in a new vignette revealing Easter eggs for two Spider-Man villains. The Sony spin-off, about “living vampire” Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), labels Spider-Man (Tom Holland) a “murderer” for the death of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and ends its first trailer with a cameo crossover by Spider-Man: Homecoming villain the Vulture (Michael Keaton). Ahead of a second Morbius trailer releasing on November 2, new footage from the Spider-Man franchise spin-off contains apparent references to two more Marvel Comics characters: Black Cat and the Rhino.

In the Sony Pictures vignette “Who is Morbius,” a Daily Bugle newspaper has two headlines reading: “Rhino on the Loose: Zoo Hoax Fools Us All” and “Black Cat: Friend or Foe?” Both characters previously appeared briefly in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Felicia Hardy (Felicity Jones) is an Oscorp employee and assistant to Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), and Aleksei Sytsevich (Paul Giamatti) becomes the rampaging Rhino thwarted by Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield).

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/younityyy/status/1455178269418999819

“Where does the Morbius movie even take place?” tweeted one fan about the vignette released Monday. “You got MCU Vulture in the trailer and today they release this where you got Rhino & Black Cat in a Daily Bugle newspaper, that has a different logo. My head hurts.”

Morbius first acknowledged the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the “murderer” poster, which references Spider-Man: Far From Home but depicts the distinctive costume worn by the Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) of the Sam Raimi universe. In May, Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch revealed that “there actually is a plan” to bridge the Marvel Studios MCU and the SSU, home to Spider-Man villains Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius.

“I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when [Spider-Man: No Way Home] comes out, even more will be revealed,” Panitch told Variety of the Far From Home sequel, where the Peter Parker of the MCU (Holland) convinces Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a dangerous spell to make everyone forget his secret identity. But the spell backfires, bringing Multiverse villains like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) into the MCU.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Morbius opens only in theaters on January 28.