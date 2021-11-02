Morbius: New Trailer Released

After two successful Venom movies, Sony is looking for other Spider-Man-adjacent characters to bolster its non-MCU Marvel fare. Multiple Spidey rogues and anti-heroes have their own flicks in development and the vampiric Morbius will be the next to hit the screen. Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the titular vampire, was supposed to be released back in 2020, but the pandemic had other plans and the film is now eyeing a January 2022 release.

Fans have been waiting a while to see Morbius, especially since the first trailer arrived online early last year. We’ve still got a couple of months to go before Morbius is in theaters, but Sony has finally released a second trailer to show off a little more of the action.

Leto stars in the film as the titular Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disease who sets out to find a cure and save others who have the same condition. In trying to cure one issue, Morbius creates another, turning himself into a vampire. Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and Michael Keaton all co-star in Morbius. Keaton’s role is the one that most Marvel fans will be paying attention to, as he shocked everyone when he showed up at the end of the first trailer. He played Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture, in Spider-Man: Homecoming, a film that takes place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His inclusion has many wondering if Morbius is also somehow connected to the MCU.

Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa, helmer of films like Safe House, Life, and Child 44. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the screenplay.

Here’s the official Morbius synopsis from Sony:

“One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Morbius is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on January 28, 2022.