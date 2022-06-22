Ms. Marvel's AvengerCon Gets Real-Life Website and Awesome New Merch

Fans were deservedly excited to find out an AvengerCon exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now the fan convention from Ms. Marvel has a real-life website. It took convincing her parents to allow her to go, but Kamala Khan and her best friend Bruno successfully made it to AvengerCon in the Ms. Marvel premiere, which was also the first time Kamala displayed her new cosmic superpowers. As the demand for an actual AvengerCon rises from fans, Marvel Studios has crafted a pretty impressive website along with merchandise to bring the Ms. Marvel event to life.

The New Jersey AvengerCon website is live at www.newjerseyavengercon.com, filled with a photo gallery of cosplayers dressed as their favorite member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Kamala and Bruno posing for photos, the mural to fallen Avengers Iron Man and Black Widow, and links to purchase actual AvengerCon t-shirts at the Marvel website. The site's tagline states it's "The only convention held where heroes are born," which is an obvious nod to Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel beginning her superhero origin story.

"Held at the historic Camp Lehigh and home of Captain America, AvengerCon is a celebration of the Avengers and a historic gathering of the most dedicated enthusiasts of Earth's Mightiest Heroes," the website reads. There is also a running message updating guests on AvengerCon being canceled due to the accident caused when Ms. Marvel activated her powers through her family bracelets: "Due to recent events during the inaugural Captain Marvel Cosplay contest, AvengerCon has been canceled until further notice. SORRY NO REFUNDS"

Some of the various AvengerCon exhibits include a photo op with the Star Spangled Singers, a signing for A Pal to All Planets: The Peter Quill Star Boy Story book, Things Hulk Smashed, an Asgardian Throne photo op, the aforementioned Captain Marvel Cosplay contest, Trash Panda Alley (which looks like an exhibit dedicated to Guardians of the Galaxy's Rocket Raccoon), Gigantic Dude (Ant-Man), and The Realm of Asgard.

"Prepare for the first ever celebration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes with these custom wallpaper for all of your devices," the AvengerCon Starter Pack reads. "Wherever you go, from the shores of New Asgard to the streets of New York City, the farthest reaches of the galaxy to the depths of the Quantum Realm, you'll always be repping your Avengers pride when you have these on your phone." There's several AvengerCon-themed mobile wallpapers fans can download as well.

"At one point, there was a guy dressed in full Korg cosplay and he couldn't get through the security barriers," Ms. Marvel head writer and executive producer Bisha K. Ali revealed to TVLine. "That's was in a very early draft that no longer exists."

Apparently there were also some more cut scenes from AvengerCon. "The bananas first draft of AvengerCon, which will never see the light of day, had everybody in it," Ali teased.

What do you think about the official AvengerCon website going live? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!