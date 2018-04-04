Marvel Heroine Becomes President In The Future

All-New Wolverine took fans into the future, revealing that a former Marvel hero now sits in the Oval Office.

Spoilers incoming for All-New Wolverine #33, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

All-New Wolverine launches the Old Man Laura arc, which takes things into the not so distant future. Fans are reintroduced to Laura, who has since taken over as the leader of the people of Madripoor. After some big revelations she heads to the White House, where she meets up with her old friend Ms. Marvel, though she’s not just a hero any longer, but the President of the United States.

That’s right. Kamala Khan herself is the President these days, though she should probably enlist in some new secret service agents, as their security protocols are noticeably lax. Granted, any security protocols would look lax if Wolverine was the one infiltrating, so maybe that’s not all their fault.

Khan is the most notable name int he White House, but she isn’t the only familiar face to make an impression. When Laura reveals what she is planning on doing the President’s chairwoman of the joint chiefs says she’s going with Wolverine to accomplish her goal, and that turns out to be Maria Hill.

You can check out the spoiler image above.

Maria’s secret service guards all have SHIELD emblems on their jackets, so it appears the agency has also been turned into the President’s personal bodyguards. Knowing Kamala though, we expect she doesn’t exactly need protection when things get hectic.

All-New Wolverine #33 is written by Tom Taylor and drawn by Ramon Rosanas with a cover by David Lopez, and you can find the official description below.

“OLD WOMAN LAURA BEGINS! In the not-too-distant future, the world is a utopia where heroes have succeeded in bringing peace worldwide. At the head of this utopia is none other than Laura Kinney, who’s passed on her mantle of Wolverine and is living her best life as Madripoor’s benevolent queen. But a long simmering evil will force Laura, out of retirement and back into the blue-and-yellow. This final journey will take everything Laura has to give….maybe even her life.”

All-New Wolverine #33 is in comic stores now.