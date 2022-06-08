Ms. Marvel: Everything You Should Check Out Before Marvel's New Disney+ Series

Ms. Marvel has made its big debut on Disney+, and it will introduce the newest hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel! Kamala has become a mainstream favorite of the Marvel Universe since her comic book debut in 2013. She has been everything form Spider-Man's buddy to a pivotal member of young hero teams like The Champions to a full-fledged Avenger in her own right. Besides comics, Kamala Khan has been featured in several Marvel animated series as well as the Marvel's Avengers video game (2020). Ms. Marvel is now set to be a big part of the Captain Marvel movie sequel The Marvel's. But how can you get to know Kamala Khan before you watch Ms. Marvel? Here's a quick guide to some Kamala Khan material you might enjoying watching, reading, or playing:

Ms. Marvel (2014-2015) Comic Series (Photo: Marvel Comics) Witer G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona's 2014-2015 comic series about Kamala Khan is looked at as the definitive take on the character and main inspiration for the TV series (Sana Amanat has been key in shaping BOTH). It's a MUST-READ for anyone truly wanting to get to know Kamala Khan. The legend has returned! Marvel Comics presents the all-new MS. MARVEL, the ground breaking heroine that has become an international sensation! Kamala Khan is just an ordinary girl from Jersey City--until she is suddenly empowered with extraordinary gifts. But who truly is the all-new Ms. Marvel? Teenager? Muslim? Inhuman? Find out as she takes the Marvel Universe by storm, and prepare for an epic tale that will be remembered by generations to come. History in the making is NOW! Order it HERE

Ms. Marvel (2015-2019) (Photo: Marvel Comics) The next installment of Kamala Khan's story saw Ms. Marvel become an Avenger. Writers included G. Willow Wilson, Saladin Ahmed, Hasan Minhaj, and Rainbow Rowell; artists included Takeshi Miyazawa, and Nico Leon. Look out world, Kamala Khan is officially an Avenger! Yup, the dream to end all dreams has happened for Kamala. She's toe to toe with the best of the best, but will being one of Earth's mightiest heroes be everything she imagined? Is being a celebrity hero as wonderful as Kamala has hoped? Order It Here

Champions (2016) Comic (Photo: Marvel Comics) If you want to know where things are headed with Kamala Khan in the MCU, Champions is a MUST-READ for you! Following the Avenger vs. Avengers clash in Civil War II, the younger heroes became disillusioned and formed their own squad. Kamala Khan teamed up with the likes of Nova and Miles Morales Spider-Man. Champions (2016) is still one of the top fan-favorite takes on "next-gen" heroes that Marvel has done. Because the world still needs heroes, they are...the Champions! In the wake of the second superhuman Civil War, the three youngest Avengers – Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider-Man – quit the team and strike out on their own! With Viv Vision and the Totally Awesome Hulk by their side, these young heroes are determined to change the world their own way – and they're only the beginning! Their ideas quickly become their ideals – and soon one of the greatest X-Men of all joins their movement! The time-traveling young Cyclops joins the Champions...but unfortunately not all of his new teammates are glad to see him! Hopefully the team can sort out their differences in time to face down their new rivals – the Freelancers! And when Hydra's Secret Empire rises, how will the Champions react to this terrible turn of events? Order It Here

Marvel's Spider-Man (2017) Animated Series (Photo: Marvel Animation) Marvel's Spider-Man (2017) animated series did a big job of both introducing Kamala Khan to a new generation of viewers, and making her a mainstream staple of the universe, beyond the comics. Watch It Here

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018) (Photo: Marvel Animation) This animated movie event helped put Kamala Khan at the center of an entire YA generation of Marvel Heroes, in semi-blockbuster fashion Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors unites the young Marvel characters who have excited major fan buzz and adulation. Powered teen Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake, Patriot, America Chavez and Inferno join forces as an unlikely but formidable crew of aspiring heroes. When an unexpected threat bears down on the Marvel Universe, these ragtag, untrained teens have no choice but to rise together. Watch It Here

Marvel's Avengers (2020) Video Game (Photo: Square Enix) Marvel, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix made Kamala Khan a major centerpiece of their ambitious Avengers video game – and let players literally get to know her by being her. While the Marvel Disney+ series will change the nature of Kamala's powers, the Avengers game is a great way to get to experience the classic version of the character. Order It Here