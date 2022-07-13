Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Immediately Emailed Kevin Feige About The Finale Reveal





Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani wasted no time emailing Kevin Feige about that massive reveal in the Disney+ finale. *Spoiler warning for the last episode of Ms. Marvel!* Yes, at the end of "No Normal," Bruno tells Kamala Khan that her genetics have a "mutation." This news is underlined by the presence of the X-Men Animated Series theme song playing in the background when the reveal happens. It turns out, Marvel.com revealed that Vellani was the first person to know about the mutant detail on-set. Just like any hardcore MCU fan with that level of classified knowledge, she went running to the only other person who would share their excitement. In this case, that happens to be Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. One all-caps email later, they had discussed it and the journey to keep this massive secret began. The young actress had the first mission of many, make sure none of this got out in the press.

"They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out," Vellani shared. "I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it's happening in our show is crazy."

Also hysterical to note is the fact that Matt Lintz, the one who actually delivers the line, didn't get to know until much later. He told Marvel.com about his experience getting let into the secret club.

"They didn't even have it in [the script]," he said. "I remember I was having a conversation about it and [the directors] were like, 'Yeah, you say this crazy thing.' They wouldn't even tell me what it was! I was like, 'What's the deal here?' They were very secretive about that whole thing."

Writer Bisha K. Ali actually says that this plan came together as the show was being assembled. But, she and the team were elated to be the ones to usher in such an important moment in the MCU.

"Oh my god, best day of my life!" Ali exclaimed. "It wasn't from the beginning [of the show]. With Marvel, something's always a moving piece, and we're trying to solve this question of, 'If any of [Kamala's family] put the bangle on, would they have powers?' The answer was always no, from a character perspective, no." So, right from the get-go, making Kamala different from the rest of the Khans made sense.

