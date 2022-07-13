Ms. Marvel Fans Shocked By Finale Surprise

Ms. Marvel fans were shocked near the end of the finale today. A major Marvel concept made it's MCU debut and now people are trying to figure out what it all means. *Spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 6 ahead!* After the drama with Damage Control is cleaned up, Bruno tells Kamala Khan that he's uncovered something extraordinary about her genetics. She has a mutation that explains why she was able to use the bangle. Now, some might say that this doesn't count as the official introduction of Mutants into the MCU. (After all, Professor X, a variant, made an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.) The show even did it's best to lampshade this development with a little bit of the X-Men theme song in there as well. You can check out some of the best posts from fans down below.

Writer Bisha K. Ali told Marvel.com that they were overjoyed to share this moment with the audience. However, this was not always in the cards for Kamala Khan. "Oh my god, best day of my life!" Ali began.

KAMALA IS OFFICIALLY A MUTANT pic.twitter.com/VPM3mU8UFB — fandom crunch ✨ (@FandomCrunch) July 13, 2022

"It wasn't from the beginning [of the show]," she added. "With Marvel, something's always a moving piece, and we're trying to solve this question of, 'If any of [Kamala's family] put the bangle on, would they have powers?' The answer was always no, from a character perspective, no." She adds that giving Kamala a mutation "fit into the logic of the wider MCU."

