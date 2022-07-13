Ms. Marvel Fans Shocked By Finale Surprise
Ms. Marvel fans were shocked near the end of the finale today. A major Marvel concept made it's MCU debut and now people are trying to figure out what it all means. *Spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 6 ahead!* After the drama with Damage Control is cleaned up, Bruno tells Kamala Khan that he's uncovered something extraordinary about her genetics. She has a mutation that explains why she was able to use the bangle. Now, some might say that this doesn't count as the official introduction of Mutants into the MCU. (After all, Professor X, a variant, made an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.) The show even did it's best to lampshade this development with a little bit of the X-Men theme song in there as well. You can check out some of the best posts from fans down below.
Writer Bisha K. Ali told Marvel.com that they were overjoyed to share this moment with the audience. However, this was not always in the cards for Kamala Khan. "Oh my god, best day of my life!" Ali began.
#MsMarvel Spoilers— fandom crunch ✨ (@FandomCrunch) July 13, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
KAMALA IS OFFICIALLY A MUTANT pic.twitter.com/VPM3mU8UFB
"It wasn't from the beginning [of the show]," she added. "With Marvel, something's always a moving piece, and we're trying to solve this question of, 'If any of [Kamala's family] put the bangle on, would they have powers?' The answer was always no, from a character perspective, no." She adds that giving Kamala a mutation "fit into the logic of the wider MCU."
Are you excited about the future for mutants in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments!
A lot of people are happy
prevnext
#MsMarvel #MsMarvelEP6 #MsMarvelFinale #KamalaKhan #CarolDanvers #xmen
finally the mutants in the mcu 😭 pic.twitter.com/o8DqWUSoRg— Valeria (@valeria_acting) July 13, 2022
Turn that up!
prevnext
#MsMarvel SPOILERS AHEAD:— Ella Contreras (@ellaaconn) July 13, 2022
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
ABSOLUTELY CRAZY WHATTTT?? hearing even a bit of the 97’ X-MEN them song made me scream!! kamala is a mutant!! #xmen #KamalaKhan #marvel pic.twitter.com/2FjZad5OFK
Wake up the neighbors
prevnext
WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THAT MARVEL JUST FULL ON SAID THAT KAMALA IS A MUTANT? #MsMarvel #TheMarvels #KamalaKhan pic.twitter.com/7v1PgGPub2— david🐸 (@daviddastranger) July 13, 2022
Jokes keep rolling in
prevnext
Kevin Feige after substituting Inhumans for Mutants #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/xKC1GWQkiK— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 13, 2022
Comedy
prevnext
#MsMarvel MUTANTS INCOMING FINALLY pic.twitter.com/wbPGPcjw6I— sierra🦋 (@khmlwuagh) July 13, 2022
Here are the credits
prevnext
**SPOILERS**
The #MsMarvel credits confirm the use of the X-MEN ‘97 Theme, further suggesting that Kamala is a mutant in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/Z9axRmYtDO— The Marvels Updates (@marvelsupdates) July 13, 2022
The table is set!
prevnext
#MsMarvel spoilers!!!!— Heather (@HeatherTheEgg) July 13, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
THAT WAS THE X-MEN '97 THEME, CONFIRMED BY THE CREDITS. WHILE KAMALA MAY NOT BE AN IMHUMAN SHE IS A MUTANT, AND I THINK THAT'S NEAT. ANYWAYS THE MARVELS IS COMING OUT IN 2023 SO I AM GOING TO BE WATCHING IT
Wild that this is coming together
prev
#MsMarvel SpoilersJuly 13, 2022
.
.
.
.
.
The first mention of “mutations” with the #XMen97 theme playing in the background !