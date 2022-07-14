Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Weighs in on if Pineapple Belongs on Pizza Debate





Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani weighed in on the idea of pineapple on pizza. The MCU star is not a fan of the sweet and savory medley. During a Reddit AMA with fans, she shot down the very idea of having fruit on pizza. A lot of the commenters took delight in such a quick response. The question of pineapple on pizza or Hawaiian variants comes up in pop culture every couple of months. Someone says that they like it or makes a big show out of hating it and everyone has to reheat the conversation. Adding to matters is the presence of the dish in the latest season of Stranger Things on Netflix. It seems like a scene where Eleven tries it opened up Pandora's box once again. Arguments like this are inherently cyclical and it feels like there are no definitive statements. You can check out the interaction on Reddit down below.

This probably beats talking about other controversies around the entertainment landscape. A recent interview saw the Ms. Marvel actress having to address some of the responses to the series. Even thought critically and audience-wise Ms. Marvel is an absolute hit for the studio. The early days of the show saw it get review bombed on Rotten Tomatoes. Vellani kept a cool head and tried not to let certain criticisms affect her.

"I know they're there. It's something we knew was going to happen going into this," she said. "It happened when the comic books came out in 2014. I'm all for constructive criticism as long as people have a legitimate concern or suggestion or something real. Then I care."

"But all the hatred I've seen has no basis, no merit, it's just purely for the sake of hating – and that's fine," Vellani added. "You're not gonna impress everyone. We hit our target audience and we hit an entirely new audience that didn't know they were gonna fall in love with this character – people who have never seen themselves represented in a positive light before."

Here's a great synopsis for Ms. Marvel from the source itself: "Introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel."

