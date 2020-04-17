Halo’s Master Chief Weighs in on Pineapple Pizza Debate

Does pineapple belong on pizza? This is one of the most controversial topics in human history. On one side, you have civilized human beings that understand pineapple is delicious, but it does not belong next to a pizza, let alone on it. On the other side you have a barbarous people who put pineapple on everything. Thankfully, Halo’s Master Chief has decided to be one the right side of history. Not only is Master Chief against pineapple on pizza, but he calls the immoral act for what it is: an abomination.
As you would expect — despite the fact that this isn’t the canon Master Chief take on the topic — this take caused a bit of a stir on social media. One one side, many welcomed the Spartan to modern civilization. On the other side, the hero of earth was lambasted right and left.
When a topic gets Master Chief to say more than a sentence, you know it’s controversial 🍕🍍 https://t.co/XNARHdON8j— Xbox (@Xbox) April 16, 2020
MASTER CHIEF IS WRONG
Yes, it does. The pineapple compliments the savoury aspect of other ingredients like ham perfectly and gives a delicious sweet and savoury taste.— Reina Watt (@ReinaHW) April 16, 2020
MASTER CHIEF IS RIGHT
I’m gonna have to go with Master chief on this one— Lucas (@Lucas05721283) April 16, 2020
DIGIORNO IS TAKING THIS ONE HARD
This. Hurts.— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) April 16, 2020
HOPING INFINITE BOMBS FOR THIS ONE
I’ve lost so much respect for Chief and I now hope Infinite bombs.— doesn’t matter (@stayinthepocket) April 16, 2020
NO MORE XBOX
That’s it. I’m done. I’m getting a PC. pic.twitter.com/zEaX0gkRxy— Walbron James (@Walshz_) April 16, 2020
LINK AIN’T SO BAD NOW
Yeah now I’m glad chief lost to link. 🤦🏻♂️— ☂️Album🌂 (@AlbumSenpai) April 16, 2020
XBOX SERIES X PRE-ORDER CANCELLED
Series X preorder : Canceled— Jordan D (@Jordyisaninja) April 16, 2020
THIS IS WHY MASTER CHIEF IS UNDEFEATED
hardcore statements the master chief is giving out right here.— ☯SeValentine☯ (@SebasValentine) April 16, 2020
this is why he always won against the covenants. because of his wisdom and strategy all around the galaxy i guess ? (X@Halo thank you chief for your thoughts and thanks @greenskull for the community service AMA.
TO END IT ALL
Pineapple on pizza shouldn’t exist.— DivanteScrollsTweeter (@DivanteScrolls) April 16, 2020