Halo’s Master Chief Weighs in on Pineapple Pizza Debate

Does pineapple belong on pizza? This is one of the most controversial topics in human history. On one side, you have civilized human beings that understand pineapple is delicious, but it does not belong next to a pizza, let alone on it. On the other side you have a barbarous people who put pineapple on everything. Thankfully, Halo’s Master Chief has decided to be one the right side of history. Not only is Master Chief against pineapple on pizza, but he calls the immoral act for what it is: an abomination.

As you would expect — despite the fact that this isn’t the canon Master Chief take on the topic — this take caused a bit of a stir on social media. One one side, many welcomed the Spartan to modern civilization. On the other side, the hero of earth was lambasted right and left.

When a topic gets Master Chief to say more than a sentence, you know it’s controversial 🍕🍍 https://t.co/XNARHdON8j — Xbox (@Xbox) April 16, 2020

MASTER CHIEF IS WRONG

Yes, it does. The pineapple compliments the savoury aspect of other ingredients like ham perfectly and gives a delicious sweet and savoury taste. — Reina Watt (@ReinaHW) April 16, 2020

MASTER CHIEF IS RIGHT

I’m gonna have to go with Master chief on this one — Lucas (@Lucas05721283) April 16, 2020

DIGIORNO IS TAKING THIS ONE HARD

HOPING INFINITE BOMBS FOR THIS ONE

I’ve lost so much respect for Chief and I now hope Infinite bombs. — doesn’t matter (@stayinthepocket) April 16, 2020

NO MORE XBOX

LINK AIN’T SO BAD NOW

Yeah now I’m glad chief lost to link. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — ☂️Album🌂 (@AlbumSenpai) April 16, 2020

XBOX SERIES X PRE-ORDER CANCELLED

Series X preorder : Canceled — Jordan D (@Jordyisaninja) April 16, 2020

THIS IS WHY MASTER CHIEF IS UNDEFEATED

hardcore statements the master chief is giving out right here.



this is why he always won against the covenants. because of his wisdom and strategy all around the galaxy i guess ? (X@Halo thank you chief for your thoughts and thanks @greenskull for the community service AMA. — ☯SeValentine☯ (@SebasValentine) April 16, 2020

TO END IT ALL