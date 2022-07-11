Stranger Things Fans Discover Hilarious Surfer Boy Pizza Phone Number Easter Egg

The final episodes of Stranger Things 4 finally hit Netflix on July 1st and they put fans on a roller coaster of emotions. There was quite a lot to feel anxious or sad about over those last few hours, but new fan-favorite character Argyle helped ease a lot of that tension with laughs, thanks to his great comedic timing. While the season may be over, fans have noticed an Easter egg that allows them to enjoy a little more of Argyle's comedy.

Argyle drives a Surfer Boy Pizza van throughout Season 4 of Stranger Things, trying to convince others of the powers of pineapple on pizza. On the side of that van is a phone number. As it turns out, that number is able to be called in real life. If you dial 805-457-4992 (aka 805-45-PIZZA), you'll come across a special message from Argyle himself.

Calling the number results in a message from actor Eduardo Franco, once again playing Argyle. He will "answer" as if he's working at Surfer Boy Pizza, and he'll repeat the line from Stranger Things 4 about the pineapple being from a can. If you stick around long enough, you'll hear him put you on "hold" and talk amongst his other co-workers about a strange order he received. He'll even break out his popular "try before you deny" catchphrase.

Argyle, unlike other new characters in Stranger Things 4, survived the season and will likely return for the show's final installment. Unfortunately, no one knows quite how long that wait will be just yet.

"It depends who you ask," co-creator Matt Duffer told Collider when asked about a release date. "That's what we're still figuring out. If you ask our AD, and our line producer, they want more time for production. Our post-production supervisor wants more time for post-production. So it's going to be a big discussion. How long does everybody get? Here's the thing, the more you shorten production, the more you shorten post-production, the more things get compromised."

"It's just the balance of, 'Okay, how much are we willing to compromise to get the show out sooner? Is it more important to give everybody the time that they need to get this right, without being indulgent?' I'm sure we'll figure out what that line is, but my whole thing was I was never super worried," he added.

What did you think of Stranger Things 4? Let us know in the comments!