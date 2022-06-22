Ms Marvel Reveals the MCU Origin of Kamala's Powers





Ms. Marvel just revealed the MCU origin of Kamala Khan's powers. "Destined" opens with the fallout from last week's escape from the Department of Damage Control with Kamran and his mother Najma. Iman Vellani's hero discovered that her powers come from being a Djinn. So, there's a lot for Marvel fans to understand about that. The Clandestines (The MCU's version of Clan Destine!) are trapped in this dimension and seek to return home. Throughout most of history, they have been known by many names, but in some corners of the world the individuals are known as Djinn. Najma tells Ms. Marvel that her powers come from the "light" of her own lineage activated by her bangle.

In the past, Kamala's great-grandmother Aisha was searching for a way back to her dimension with the Clandestines. They got separated by a cave-in and that explains why none of Kamala's family have met these people before. In fact, there's also some set-up for further MCU connections with the fact that the Djinn found the one bangle on a blue arm down in that cave. (Where have we seen blue people in the Marvel Universe before…?) So, things are quickly heating up and it looks like we're taking a trip to Karachi next week on the Disney+ show.

Comicbook.com had the chance to ask about these new powers during a conversation with Ms. Marvel's producers. Everyone wanted to know what the deal was going into the series. "Well, yeah, I mean when we came into the project it was written in the script that she had, 'hard light,' without really describing too much of it," Adil El Arbi began. "It was a challenge then trying to design it, to get it, obviously with the whole production team. What does that mean? How do you translate it or, in fact, adapt and put a kind of homage to the same powers she had in the comic book?"

"It was different visually. It was also very cool, that lighting effect and all that. We still try to do that homage, like she still had a form of the embiggen hands. In episode 2, she has all of the sudden a break out of her nose with that powers and she doesn't control and her body is changing and all of that," he continued. "So, all things that were very important in the comic book but you see that there, too. It was challenging but it was also very exciting because this is what makes Marvel really Marvel, super powers and make it cool, and even if it's different, you're still going to see a lot of similarities."

Do you like this origin for Ms. Marvel's MCU powers? Let us know down in the comments!