Ms. Marvel Fans Are Excited For Disney+ Series

Ms. Marvel has a new trailer and fans of the hero are on cloud nine. Disney+ is bringing Kamala Khan to the MCU on June 8th. So, only a few short months until the big origin story for one of Marvel’s most-beloved young heroes. The clip gives fans a ton to chew on. One of the biggest conversations around the DIsney+ show is bound to be the changes to Kamala Khan’s powers. In the comics, she’s an Inhuman with stretching powers called Embiggening. However, in the MCU, Ms. Marvel will have energy-based constructs that allow her to shoot her fists as projectiles and other abilities. So, a ton of people are wondering how the series will juggle all of these differences while still remaining true to the character. It’s a lot to handle, but seeing Ms. Marvel in live-action really is a delight. Check out some of the responses down below.

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

The first poster for #MsMarvel is a reference to Ms. Marvel (2014) #5! pic.twitter.com/FmFuKiMVkX — Ms. Marvel UK⚡️ (@MsMarvelUK) March 15, 2022

Ms. Marvel arrives on June 8 pic.twitter.com/g323p2ha6b — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) March 15, 2022

God that Ms. Marvel trailer feels like a dream. I hope the show is good but knowing that there will be thousands of South Asian girls watching and seeing themselves on screen in the Marvel universe is enough regardless. — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) March 15, 2022

Anyway, read Ms. Marvel Vol 1: No Normal if you really want to know about Kamala. pic.twitter.com/bSpsNjwQy3 — Sally Jake (@JakeLikesComics) March 15, 2022

⚡️Happy Ms Marvel trailer day. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ux5VxLvEu6 — Paulina Ganucheau (@PlinaGanucheau) March 15, 2022

