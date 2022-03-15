Ms. Marvel Poster Released By Disney+

In conjunction with the release of the show’s first full trailer, Marvel Studios has released the new poster for Ms. Marvel, which we now know will debut in June, as previously rumored. The poster sees Ms. Marvel sitting atop a lamppost as an homage to Jamie McKelvie and Matt Wilson’s cover to Ms. Marvel #5. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, who becomes the titular hero, Ms. Marvel, following in the footsteps of her heroes, Captain Marvel in particular, by becoming a young superhero in Jersey City. In the typical Marvel Comics style, she has to learn to balance her new life as a superhero with her responsibilities as a teenager going to school and dealing with family expectations. Check out the poster below.

Ms. Marvel introduces viewers to Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers — and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Bisha K. Ali created Ms. Marvel for Disney+ and is the head writer. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah serve as lead directors. The series is based on the Marvel Comics character created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie. The show’s supporting cast members inlcude Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur.

Ms. Marvel is a six-episode series that sets Kamala up to join The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel. There, she’ll team up with Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

“I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat said previously during an interview with Inquirer. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

What do you think of the new Ms. Marvel poster? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+ on June 8th.