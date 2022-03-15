First Ms. Marvel Trailer Released, Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Ms. Marvel. The trailer confirms the series will debut in June, as previously rumored. Bisha K. Ali created Ms. Marvel — based on the Marvel Comics character created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie — for the Disney+ streaming service as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ali is the head writer, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah serving as lead directors. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, who becomes Ms. Marvel, a young superhero in Jersey City. In classic Marvel fashion, she must navigate the balance between her new superhero responsibilities and her life as a teenager. You can watch the trailer below.

Ms. Marvel introduces viewers to Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers — and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

https://twitter.com/msmarvel/status/1503732754105573376

Vellani leads the series. She’s joined by supporting cast members Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur.

Ms. Marvel is a six-episode series introducing Kamala Khan and setting her up to join The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel. There, she’ll team up with Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

“I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

“She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat said previously during an interview with Inquirer. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

What do you think of the new Ms. Marvel trailer? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+ on June 8th.