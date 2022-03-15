Ms Marvel: New Synopsis Released





Ms. Marvel got a brand new trailer and synopsis this morning. People online are still trying to decipher everything going on with Kamala Khan in her first appearance in the MCU. Now, Marvel is dropping some big hints about her first steps in high school. Centered in Jersey City, Ms. Marvel is going to have some grounded adventures the first time out. A lot of the trailer focuses on her being kind of overlooked in school and her desire to be a hero like her idols, The Avengers. Well, it looks like a chance encounter and a very special set of bracelets starts her on the way to becoming a superhero. However, adding in the powers to an everyday life isn’t always so easy. Ms. Marvel is getting everything she’s ever wanted, but will it be worth it? Check out how Marvel is describing the series right here!

“Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

A while ago, Kamala Khan’s co-creator Sana Amanat talked to Inquirer about people just loving the Marvel heroine. “She’s grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat explained. “I think it’s incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] … they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Series star Iman Vellani talked about the impact of her character during a red carpet interview last year. “The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” she began. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer.”

