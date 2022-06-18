Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Throws Out First Pitch at Toronto Blue Jays Game

Ms. Marvel is currently two episodes deep on Disney+ and MCU fans are loving Iman Vellani in the titular role. Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American who is an aspiring artist, an avid gamer, a fan-fiction scribe, and a huge Avengers fan who gets powers of her own. In real life, Vellani is also a big fan of Marvel and has been very vocal about her MCU opinions. It appears Vellani is also a sports fan! Earlier today, she threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game. Vellani grew up in Canada and even went to the same high school as Obi-Wan Kenobi star, Hayden Christensen.

"We've got a Superhero in the house ⚡️ Welcome to your first #BlueJays game, #MsMarvel!" the official account for the Blue Jay tweeted. You can check out some photos of Vellani below:

"The fact that the show is being made and they're including this character in the MCU is [what's important]," Vellani explained during a previous interview. "I don't really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough."

In addition to Vellani, Ms. Marvel stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed the first and sixth episodes of the show, which were written by a room led by Bisha K. Ali. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy directed three other episodes while Meera Menon directed one. Vellani will be seen again in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marve/Carol Danvers. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali revealed how the series will get the titular hero ready for her big screen debut.

"At the point we started up the Ms. Marvel writers' room, we already knew going in that The Marvels was going to happen and that Ms. Marvel was going to be part of it," Ali told the trade." What I didn't know — and still don't — is what's going to happen in that movie, but I have some guesses… So I was very aware that we would get a teenage girl in Jersey City, without powers, and we would have to get her ready for whatever is going to happen in that movie. So I was very aware of that connectivity, and by the time they got moving in earnest on that feature, most of our scripts had been written. So, they had read all of our scripts, and they knew what was going to happen to her. They had all of that in mind as they were going into their movie, but I would love to know what happens in their story."

Ms. Marvel releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.