Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Breaks Silence on Joining the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to take some interesting shapes in the coming years, with a number of new characters set to enter the franchise sooner than later. Among them is Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, the fan-favorite character who will be portrayed by Iman Vellani. Vellani's character is set to debut in her own Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, before appearing in the upcoming blockbuster film The Marvels. Vellani addressed the significance of Kamala's MCU debut in a recent interview with Variety, arguing that the positive leaps it makes for representation are "inspiring."

”The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important]," Vellani explained. "I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed during Disney Investor Day in 2020, Kamala will then be appearing in Captain Marvel: The Marvels, alongside Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

“I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon also helming episodes of the series.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

